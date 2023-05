Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis counseled Bain Capital and Cinven, through their portfolio company Nidda Healthcare, in the underwriting of a debt offering worth 250 million euros ($266.5 million). The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Matthew Merkle, Neel Sachdev and Michael Taufner.

May 31, 2023, 12:29 PM

