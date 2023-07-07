Corporate Deal

Man Group plc has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Varagon Capital Partners LP, a middle market private credit manager, for $276 million. The transaction, announced July 6, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. London-based Man Group was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners David Boston and Laura Acker. Varagon Capital, which is based in New York, was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partner Michael Davis.

July 07, 2023, 10:50 AM

