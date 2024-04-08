Corporate Deal

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to acquire Shockwave Medical for $13.1 billion in cash. The transaction, announced April 5, is expected to close in 2024. New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partners Damien Zoubek, Jenny Hochenberg and Sanjay Murti. Shockwave Medical, which is based in Santa Clara, California, was represented by Fenwick & West. The Fenwick & West team included corporate partners Matt Cantor, Doug Cogen, Bomi Lee and Stefano Quintini.

