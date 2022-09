Corporate Deal

Vistry Group PLC f/k/a Bovis Homes Group has agreed to acquire new build homebuilder Countryside Partnerships PLC for approximately $1.4 billion in stock and cash. London-based Countryside Partnerships is represented by a Norton Rose Fulbright team including partner Kit McCarthy. Counsel information for Vistry Group was not immediately available.

Real Estate

September 06, 2022, 7:38 AM