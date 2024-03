Corporate Deal

AstraZeneca has agreed to acquire Fusion Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing radioconjugates, for approximately $2.4 billion. The transaction, announced March 19, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Cambridge, United Kingdom-based AstraZeneca was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partner Sebastian L. Fain. Fusion Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Hamilton, Canada, was represented by Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt and a Goodwin Procter team including partners Mitchell Bloom, Sarah Bock, Stuart Cable, Amanda Gill and Blake Liggio.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 20, 2024, 10:04 AM

