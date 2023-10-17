Corporate Deal

Blue Wolf Capital Partners has agreed to take LOGISTEC Corp. private for $1.2 billion. Blue Wolf was advised by McCarthy Tetrault and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. LOGISTEC Corporation, which is based in Montreal, was represented by Fasken Martineau DuMoulin and K&L Gates. Sidley Austin counseled Stonepeak in a preferred equity investment as part of the transaction. Stikeman Elliott advised the special committee of independent directors of LOGISTEC.

Transportation & Logistics

October 17, 2023, 5:19 PM

