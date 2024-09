Corporate Deal

Bank of New York Mellon has agreed to purchase Archer Holdco, a technology-enabled service provider, in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell and DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bank of New York Mellon was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that included partners Mitchell Eitel and Marc TreviƱo. Archer, which is based in Palo Alto, California, was represented by DLA Piper.

Banking & Financial Services

September 09, 2024, 11:33 AM