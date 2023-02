Corporate Deal

Public Storage has proposed to acquire all of the outstanding shares and units of Life Storage Inc. in a deal guided by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Glendale, California-based Public Storage is advised by a Wachtell Lipton team led by partners Adam O. Emmerich and Viktor Sapezhnikov. Counsel information for Life Storage, based in Williamsville, New York, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

February 06, 2023, 7:35 AM