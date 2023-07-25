Corporate Deal

David's Bridal announced that it has successfully completed the sale of substantially all of the company’s assets to business development company CION Investment Corp. David's Bridal will continue to operate 195 stores across the U.S. and has received a $20 million investment from CION to fund the growth and new business of the company. Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based David's Bridal was advised by Kirkland & Ellis; Cole Schotz; and an Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt team. Counsel information for CION was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 25, 2023, 9:21 AM

