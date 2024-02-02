Corporate Deal

Axon Enterprise, a provider of public safety technologies, announced that it has acquired Fusus, a provider of real-time crime center technology. Financial terms were not disclosed. Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon was advised by a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius team that was led by partners Avryl Klich and Aaron Suh. Fusus, which is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Mark Cognetti and Dvir Oren.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 02, 2024, 8:02 PM

nature of claim: /