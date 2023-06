Corporate Deal

GetYourGuide, a travel experience platform, announced that it has secured $194 million in a Series F funding round led by Blue Pool Capital, with participation from KKR & Co. and Temasek Holdings. Hong Kong-based Blue Pool was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including corporate partners Carsten Berrar and Garth W. Bray. Counsel information for GetYourGuide, which is based in Berlin, was not immediately available.

June 05, 2023, 6:40 AM

