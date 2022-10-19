Corporate Deal

City Holding Co., the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia, has agreed to acquire Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc. for an aggregate deal value of approximately $61 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 18, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Charleston, West Virginia-based City Holding is advised by Dinsmore & Shohl. Citizens Commerce, which is based in Versailles, Kentucky, is represented by a Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs team.

Banking & Financial Services

October 19, 2022, 7:40 AM