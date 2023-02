Corporate Deal

Investment Firm Shamrock Capital announced that it has placed a minority growth investment in film production company Boardwalk Pictures. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Shamrock was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Ray LaSoya and Stephanie Moran. Boardwalk Pictures, which is based in Santa Monica, California, was represented by Venable.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 16, 2023, 8:35 AM