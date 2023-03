Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Building Industry Partners has agreed to sell Diversified Manufacturing of California d/b/a Profile Wrapping, a lamination wrapping provider, to North American Specialty Laminations. Financial terms were not disclosed. Osseo, Wisconsin-based North American Specialty was advised by Holland & Knight. Counsel information for Building Industry, which is based in Boston, was not immediately available.

March 24, 2023, 10:43 AM

