Corporate Deal

Ontario Teachers’ Finance Trust was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in a debt issuance worth 1 billion Canadian dollars ($727.6 million). The Cleary Gottlieb team was led by partners Matthew Brigham and Jeffrey Karpf. The notes come due 2034.

Banking & Financial Services

June 13, 2024, 10:51 AM

