Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis is advising Morrisons and its shareholder Clayton, Dubilier & Rice on entering into an agreement to sell 337 Morrisons petrol forecourts and more than 400 associated sites across the United Kingdom for ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging development to Motor Fuel Group. The transaction is valued at 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 million). The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Adrian Maguire, Vincent Bergin, Jessica Corr and Nick Appleton.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 01, 2024, 2:23 PM

nature of claim: /