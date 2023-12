Corporate Deal

ProPetro Services Inc. has acquired the assets and business operations of Par Five Energy Services LLC in a deal guided by Vinson & Elkins and Murphy Mahon Keffler & Farrier. Financial terms were not disclosed. Midland, Texas-based ProPetro was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Michael Marek. Par Five Energy, which is based in Artesia, New Mexico, was represented by a Murphy Mahon team.

December 05, 2023, 11:02 AM

