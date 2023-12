Corporate Deal

AstraZeneca has agreed to acquire Icosavax Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing vaccines, for approximately $1.1 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 12, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Seattle-based Icosavax was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Matt Bush, Cheston Larson and Daniel Rees. Counsel information for AstraZeneca was not immediately available.

December 13, 2023, 10:07 AM

