Corporate Deal

Pershing Square Capital Management announced the primary sale of a 10% common equity interest in Pershing Square Holdco L.P. for a purchase price of $1.05 billion to a consortium of strategic investors, including Arch Capital Group. Pershing Square Capital was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners William Farrar, Scott Miller and Ken Li. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised the placement agents in connection with the transaction. The Skadden team included partners Kevin Hardy and Michael Schwartz.

Investment Firms

June 04, 2024, 4:52 PM

nature of claim: /