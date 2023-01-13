Corporate Deal

FORMA Brands, the parent company of beauty brands Morphe and Jaclyn Cosmetics, entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with an investor group after voluntarily initiating Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Financial terms were not disclosed. The investor group is backed by Jefferies Finance LLC; funds managed by Cerberus Capital Management LP; and FB Intermediate Holdings. Los Angeles-based FORMA Brands is represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by business restructuring partners Gregg Galardi, Cristi Schwarzman and Ryan Dahl.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 13, 2023, 11:04 AM