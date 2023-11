Corporate Deal

National Pension Service of Korea has agreed to acquire a partial interest in real estate investment management firm Stockbridge Capital Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Jeonju, S. Korea-based National Pension Service was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Michael Reeves. Counsel information for Stockbridge, which is based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

