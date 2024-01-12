Corporate Deal

BlackRock has agreed to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners, an independent infrastructure fund manager, for $3 billion in cash and approximately 12 million shares of BlackRock common stock. The transaction, announced Jan. 12, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. New York-based BlackRock was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Global Infrastructure Partners was represented by Debevoise & Plimpton and Kirkland & Ellis.

Banking & Financial Services

