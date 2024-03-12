Corporate Deal

Aurous, a producing mining group which owns the Blyvoor gold mine and the Gauta tailings retreatment project, is going public through a SPAC merger with Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger and PIPE financing, Aurous will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $362 million. South Africa-based Aurous was represented by Milbank and ENS. The blank check company was advised by Sidley Austin and Bowmans. The Sidley Austin team included partners Joshua DuClos and George Vlahakos. Davis Polk & Wardwell guided Citi and Hannam & Partners, acting as co-placement agents in connection with the PIPE.

