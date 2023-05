Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Varsity Healthcare Partners has placed an investment in Beghou Consulting, a life sciences firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Varsity Healthcare was advised by a Ropes & Gray team that includes partners Gregory A. Bauer, Eric L. Issadore, Bianca Levin-Soler and Benjamin Rogers. Counsel information for Evanston, Illinois-based Beghou Consulting was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 15, 2023, 11:36 AM

