TPG Inc.,a leading global alternative asset management firm, has agreed to invest in K2 Medical Research, an integrated clinical trial site platform specializing in central nervous system (CNS) trials for leading pharma and biotech sponsors. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based TPG is advised by Latham & Watkins. K2, which is based in Maitland, Florida, was represented by a Foley & Lardner team.

June 18, 2024, 1:31 PM

