Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has agreed to acquire Deciphera Pharmaceuticals for a total equity value of approximately $2.4 billion. The transaction, announced April 29, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Osaka, Japan-based Ono Pharmaceutical was advised by Greenberg Traurig. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team led by the firm's vice chair and global head of M&A Stuart Cable and partners Richard Hoffman, Lisa Haddad and James Ding.

April 30, 2024, 12:42 PM

