PHI Group Inc., a flight services provider for the oil and gas exploration industry, registered with the SEC on Oct. 4 for an initial public offering. The Las Vegas-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partners Hillary Holmes, Brian Lane and Peter Wardle. The underwriters, led by Barclays and Goldman Sachs Group, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners David Miller, Samuel Rettew and Stelios Saffos.

October 05, 2023, 8:19 AM

