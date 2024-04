Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has counseled Alpine Investors in connection with the launch of Guardian Restoration Partners. Concurrently, Guardian has partnered with three damage restoration providers, DryLux Restoration, Dry Kings and Midwest Restoration. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partner Brice Lipman.

April 09, 2024, 2:14 PM

