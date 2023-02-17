Corporate Deal

Paper company Sylvamo's board of directors have entered a cooperation agreement with Atlas Holdings to add two new independent directors to its board. Memphis, Tennessee-based Sylvamo Corp. was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Sarkis Jebejian, Shaun Mathew and Steven Li. Atlas Industries, which is based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Laura Acker, Mark Cognetti and Steven Seidman.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 17, 2023, 11:11 AM