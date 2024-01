Corporate Deal

DLA Piper has guided Generali Cee Holding BV in connection with its acquisition of 4Life Direct Poland, part of the insurance distribution group, 4Life Direct International. Financial terms were not disclosed. Prague-based Generali Cee was advised by a DLA Piper team led by partner Rafal Kluzia.

Insurance

January 09, 2024, 11:59 AM

