Corporate Deal

Biopharmaceutical company Amgen Inc. agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics Plc, a biotech company focused on developing medicines for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases, for $27.8 billion. Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell and William Fry LLP. The Sullivan & Cromwell team was led by partner Frank Aquila. Horizon Therapeutics, which is based in Dublin, was represented by Cooley LLP and Matheson LLP. Willkie Farr & Gallagher counseled Morgan Stanley, which acted as financial adviser to Horizon Therapeutics.