Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has guided Intact Financial Corp., together with its subsidiary, Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Ltd. in connection with the sale of RSA's U.K. direct Personal Lines operations to Admiral Group plc. The transaction, announced Dec. 7, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. The Skadden Arps team was led by the firm's co-head of insurance M&A and reinsurance practices Jon A. Hlafter. Counsel information for Admiral Group, which is based in Cardiff, Wales, was not immediately available.

December 08, 2023, 10:34 AM

