Corporate Deal

STARK Group A/S has agreed to acquire retail and distribution center operator Saint-Gobain Building Distribution Ltd. for 850 million euros ($904 million). The transaction, announced Dec. 12, is expected to close in the spring of 2023. Fredericksburg, Denmark-based STARK Group is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Dr. Kamyar Abrar and Philip Coletto. Counsel information for Saint-Gobain Building, which is based in Manchester, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 14, 2022, 9:04 AM