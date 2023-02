Corporate Deal

Thetis Bidco Ltd., a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Ltd., has agreed to acquire telecommunications provider AdEPT Technology Group plc for 50.3 million pounds ($61 million). London-based AdEPT Technology was represented by a Cripps team led by partner Nigel Stanford. Counsel information for Thetis Bidco was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

February 10, 2023, 9:22 AM