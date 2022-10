Corporate Deal

CF Industries, ExxonMobil and EnLink Midstream announced a commercial agreement in Louisiana to capture and permanently store up to 2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. The project is scheduled to start in early 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed. Irving, Texas-based Exxon Mobil is counseled by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Jonathan Castelan. Counsel information for CF Industries and EnLink was not immediately available.

Energy

October 14, 2022, 8:28 AM