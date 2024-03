Corporate Deal

Jones Day has guided Miami-based AGS Agunsa in connection with its acquisition of an equity interest in Omni Transloading & Logistics and Omni Bulk Services. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Jones Day team was led by partners S. Wade Angus. Counsel information for Omni Bulk, which is based in Medley, Florida, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

March 12, 2024, 12:48 PM

