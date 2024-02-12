Corporate Deal

Entrust Corp. has agreed to acquire Onfido, a cloud-based artificial intelligence-powered identity verification technology provider, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based Entrust was advised by Latham & Watkins. Onfido, which is based in London, was represented by a Wilson Sonsini team including corporate partners Ross Davies and Marty Korman and M&A partner Ethan Lutske.

Technology

February 12, 2024, 10:46 AM

