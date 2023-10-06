Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners has agreed to place a majority growth investment in health plans administrator S&S Health in a deal guided by Schulte Roth & Zabel and Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz. The transaction, announced Oct. 5, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Lovell Minnick was advised by Schulte Roth. S&S Health, which is based in Mason, Ohio, was represented by a Baker Donelson team.

Insurance

October 06, 2023

