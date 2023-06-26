Corporate Deal

IBM announced that it has agreed to acquire cloud-based technology business management software firm Apptio Inc. from Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion. The transaction, announced June 26, is expected to close in the latter half of 2023. New York-based IBM was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The team includes partners Scott Barshay, Laura Turano and Steven Williams. Vista Equity was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team that included partners Christian Atwood, Stuart Casillas and Brittany Sakowitz.

June 26, 2023

