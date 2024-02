Corporate Deal

Biotechnology company Prime Medicine was counseled by Goodwin Procter in a debt offering valued at $140 million. Underwriters for the offering, including JPMorgan Chase and Jefferies Financial Group, were counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners David Bauer and Richard Truesdell.

Banking & Financial Services

February 22, 2024, 10:23 AM

nature of claim: /