Corporate Deal

Solenis LLC has agreed to acquire Clearon Corp. in a deal guided by Holland & Knight; Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The transaction, announced Aug. 11, is expected to close before the end of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Wilmington, Delaware-based Solenis is advised by Holland & Knight and Willkie Farr. Clearon Corp., which is based in Charleston, Virginia, is represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners Trevor Allen, Tracey Chenoweth, Thaddeus Hartmann, Peter Huang, Kenneth Schwartz and Joseph Yaffe.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 15, 2022, 8:06 AM