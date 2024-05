Corporate Deal

Ecolab has agreed to sell its global surgical solutions business to Medline Industries LP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Northfield, Illinois-based Medline was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Elizabeth Cooper and Michael Chao. Counsel information for Ecolab, which is based in St. Paul, Minnesota, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 01, 2024, 11:04 AM

nature of claim: /