Corporate Deal

Zoomcar Inc., an India-based car sharing platform, is going public via SPAC merger with Innovative International Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Zoomcar Holdings Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $456 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 13, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Zoomcar is advised by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole. Innovative International, which is based in Dana Point, California, is represented by a McDermott Will & Emery team including partners Ranajoy Basu, Nathan Bull, Ari Edelman, Steven Hadjilogiou, Siddhartha Sivaramakrishnan and Sunyi Snow. DLA Piper is counseling Cohen & Co., acting as exclusive financial advisor to Zoomcar.

Internet & Social Media

October 13, 2022, 12:41 PM