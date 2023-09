Corporate Deal

Paul Hastings has advised Barclays in connection with its $923 million financing for Chesapeake Utilities Corp.’s acquisition of Florida City Gas from NextEra Energy Inc. The Paul Hastings team was led by partner Morgan Bale. Shearman & Sterling and Baker Hostetler represented Chesapeake Utilities.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2023, 10:52 AM

nature of claim: /