Corporate Deal

Kinderhook Industries has agreed to acquire waste containment infrastructure provider Compactor Rentals of America from Bestige Holdings. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Kinderhook was advised by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Sidley Austin. The Sidley Austin team included partners Elazar Guttman, Rachel D. Kleinberg and Tara M. Lancaster. Compactor Rentals, which is based in Phoenix, was represented by Winston & Strawn.

Business Services

February 06, 2024, 12:20 PM

nature of claim: /