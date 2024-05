Corporate Deal

Private equity firm FalconPoint Partners has placed an inaugural investment in JENNMAR, a civil infrastructure, solar, mining and construction industries infrastructure products and services provider, in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; Lowenstein Sandler and Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based FalconPoint was advised by Lowenstein Sandler and a Paul Weiss team that includes partners Angelo Bonvino, Marco Masotti and Robert Tananbaum. JENNMAR, which is based in Pittsburgh, was represented by Jones Day.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 15, 2024, 11:25 AM

