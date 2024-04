Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has guided Paris-based commerce media company Criteo SA in connection with the nomination of Ernst Teunissen to stand for election to its board of directors. The Skadden Arps team included partners Arash Attar-Rezvani, Richard Grossman and Thaddeus Hartmann.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 18, 2024, 11:27 AM

nature of claim: /