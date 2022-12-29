Corporate Deal

Austrian-based Croma-Pharma GmbH, a supplier of aesthetic medical and skincare treatments, is going public through a SPAC merger with European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. As a result of the merger, Croma-Pharma will be listed on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange with an enterprise value of 850 million euros ($904.1 million). The SPAC was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell Frankfurt-based partners Carsten Berrar and Clemens Rechberger. Counsel information for Croma-Pharma wasn't immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 29, 2022, 11:36 AM