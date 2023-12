Corporate Deal

Clifford Chance advised Helical plc and Ashby Capital on the letting of the first, second and third floors of The JJ Mack Building, 33 Charterhouse Street, EC1 to J. Sainsbury plc. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Clifford Chance team was led by partners Nigel Howorth, Ian Painter and Laura Smallcombe. J. Sainsbury, which is based in London, was represented by Winckworth Sherwood LLP.

December 09, 2023, 2:56 PM

