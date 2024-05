Corporate Deal

Brightstar Capital Partners has agreed to acquire slot, table and interactive products gaming provider PlayAGS for $1.1 billion. The transaction, announced May 9, is expected to close in the second half of 2025. New York-based Brightstar Capital Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Matthew Arenson, Lee Blum, Omar Raddawi and Michael Weisser. PlayAGS, which is based in Las Vegas, was represented by a Cooley team.

May 10, 2024, 11:39 AM

